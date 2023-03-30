Payroll credit card interest also dropped to 2.89%; rates were approved by the CNPS on Tuesday (28.mar)

The federal government published a resolution that sets at 1.97% per month the ceiling of the interest rate on the payroll loan for INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners. The measure is in Official Diary of the Union this Thursday (30.Mar.2023). Here’s the full (73 KB).

Operations carried out with the payroll credit card also had their interest reduced. They were set at a maximum of 2.89%, according to the resolution.

IMPASSE

On Tuesday (28.Mar), the CNPS (National Social Security Council) approved the rate. The Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupisaid that the value is not the one desired by the government, but the “possible”.

Before, the collegiate had reduced the INSS payroll interest ceiling from 2.14% to 1.7% per month. The agency also reduced the rate limit for the payroll credit card from 3.06% to 2.62% per month.

However, several private and public banks, including Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil, suspended the INSS payroll loan offer. According to the Central Bank, only 4 financial institutions charged fees lower than 1.7% per month: Sicoob (1.68%), Cetelem (1.65%), BRB (1.63%) and CCB Brasil (1.31%). %).

For Lupi, even with the government’s retreat, the new ceiling is still a step forward. “We backtracked on what we had initially proposed, I still think the rate is high […] It’s not always what we want, it’s what’s possible”he declared.

The minister said that, with the change, he believes the financial system will work again.

A February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) criticized the interest rate ceiling of 1.97%. In a note, he said that the new level is “still below the current costs for part of the banks that operate this line of credit”.

However, the federation of banks stated that the CNPS proposal represents “an important advance in relation to the previous ceiling”, of 1.70%. “The banks, contributing to ending the impasse and in view of the impacts on the granting of this financing line that are yet to be evaluated, decided to abstain from the vote.”

According to Febraban, it will be up to each financial institution, “in front of your business strategy”to assess “the convenience” the operation of payroll credit lines for INSS beneficiaries with the new interest ceiling.