Too many decree laws from the Meloni government and the Budget Law for 2024 which, having started in the Senate, should only arrive in the Chamber on 29 December. Practically a very quick passage and without any debate, obviously with the trust placed by the executive, to avoid the provisional exercise which would start without the approval of the maneuver by midnight on 31 December. From the entourage of the president of Montecitorio they tell Affaritaliani.it that Lorenzo Fontana is “very saddened” for this attitude of the government which inevitably overshadows the role of Parliament.

As for the so-called disproportion between Palazzo Madama and Montecitorio, which has been talked about a lot in recent days, the numbers highlight a slight imbalance in favor of the Upper House led by Ignazio La Russa. To date, the Meloni government has presented 8 bills connected to the manoeuvre, 47 bills converting decree laws and 20 other ordinary bills (excluding ratification bills, as well as budget and European bills , documents presented in alternate years to the two Chambers).

With reference to the 8 related bills, 5 were presented for first reading in the Senate and 3 in the Chamber.

In the first six months of the legislature the distribution was 2 bills connected to the Senate and 1 to the Chamber; in the second six months, 3 related bills were presented in the Senate and 2 in the House.





In particular, the related bills on business incentives, differentiated autonomy, capital competitiveness, tourist guide and technological-professional training chain were presented to the Senate, and those on tax reform, made in Italy and work were presented to the Chamber.





As for the conversion bills of decree-lawsthe Meloni government presented 47, of which 24 to the Senate and 23 to the Chamber.

In the first six months the distribution was 13 conversion bills in the Senate and 9 in the House; in the second six months, 11 conversion bills were presented in the Senate and 14 in the House.





Among the conversion bills presented to the Senate are, for example, those relating to the rave party decrees, quater aid, Ukraine, strategic production sectors, extension of 2022 deadlines, strategic plants, reconstruction, PNRR implementation, drought, work, assets, youth hardship (Caivano), 2023 budget, Mattei Plan.

Among those presented to the Chamber, for example, those relating to the Ministerial Decree, Ischia, NGOs, fuel prices, energy 1, bridge over the Strait, public administration, flood, hiring, energy 2, cohesion policies, energy 3, immigration, energy and renewable sources.





As for the other bills, the Meloni Government he presented 20, of which 10 to the Senate and 10 to the House.

In the first six months the distribution was 4 bills in the Senate and 1 in the House; in the second six months, 6 bills were presented in the Senate and 9 in the House.





The bills presented to the Senate are those on industrial property, elderly people, Shoah Museum, synthetic foods, damage to cultural property, competition law, justice reform, military instruments, armament materials and premiered.

Those presented to the Chamber are those on the subject of arrest in flagrante delicto, repeal of pre-republican laws (5 separate bills), violence against women, Master of Italian cuisine, highway code and floriculture.





From the data presented, therefore, a not very marked numerical prevalence emerges (overall, 39 measures against 36) of bills presented in the first reading at the Senate, more evident in the first six months of the legislature (19 against 11). Certainly, not a huge difference as has been portrayed in recent times.

