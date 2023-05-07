“The diplomatic slide (let’s call it that) by the French minister Darmanin against the Italian government brought foreign policy back to the center of our dispute for a few hours. Thus we brought down the curtain on the controversies of the last few days – from the great dates in the history of the country to the more prosaic appointments to make at Rai, which in some ways we could even consider as a consolation.

However, the fact is that if you really want to open a discussion on major international issues, you will need to go deeper. And that is to revisit the strategies of the parties in the field, removing them from the suggestion of too easy slogans and committing them to redesign objectives, relationships, even diplomatic nuances in a changing world. If one really decides to take this path, one would probably discover that there is something to review on both sides of the political spectrum.

Giorgia Meloni is in fact a pro-European, but very much in her own way. And Elly Schlein is an Atlanticist, but with more than a few distinctions. Thus, the leaders of the main forces in the field are both studied abroad with that much perplexity that the most noble chancelleries usually reserve for the countries under observation. This does not prevent them from seeking new paths, but at least suggests a certain prudence in following them.

The Fdi leader has dropped the role of Euroscepticism of just a few years ago. No idea of ​​leaving the euro, a dutiful respect for the clauses of the stability pact, a confident expectation for the next installments of the Pnrr. At this rate, one can hope that sooner or later the majority of you will bow to the need to ratify the Mes, at least in order not to sabotage the other countries that decide to resort to it. It’s not exactly the most canonical Europeanism of the past, but at least it’s a significant step forward.

On the other hand, however, Meloni seems to be cultivating in view of the next European elections the plan to undermine that Franco-German axis that has governed the fate of the Union in all these decades. It is no secret that you work for an alliance between conservatives and popular, with the intention of minimizing the influence of socialists and those centrists who have been decisive in giving Europe the direction we know. So far, nothing that causes scandal. But this design in turn also sounds like a robust attempt to disrupt the political balance in France and Germany. And here, there may be some problems. In fact, if this operation were to go through with too disruptive characters, the space of the countries of the Visegrad group would expand further and our continent would end up taking on a very different physiognomy from the one that the fathers of yesteryear bequeathed to us.

At the opposite end of the political spectrum, the new Democratic Party leader professes her cult of progressive America. That of Biden, and today of support for the Ukrainian cause. And even earlier, of that Barack Obama for whom she participated as a volunteer in the re-election campaign. So far, everything normal. And yet it happens that in the meantime the M5S is dedicated to collecting signatures precisely against the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. And that Schlein is careful not to make it clear that such an initiative is detrimental to any possible alliance with his party. A reticence that can be understood – with difficulty to understand – in the domestic urgency of home politics. But that as soon as we cross our borders, it ends up reviving all the mistrust about our reliability in the most critical passages. It is obvious that through this hole the temptation can arise to weaken our Atlantic ties. As is moreover in the tradition of a left of yesteryear in which the Atlanticist zeal has always been massively lacking.

The fact is that in these situations a fundamental point should be reiterated. And that is the pre-eminence of foreign policy over that of the home. With all that goes with it. This was the post-war magic formula, when Europeanism and Atlanticism took root in spite of the opposition and distrust that made itself felt even within the perimeter of the majorities of that era. Opposition and mistrust that the ruling class of that season was able to keep at bay. To the great advantage of the generations that would come after”.

(by Marco Follini)