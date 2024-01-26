Carlos Gomes Coelho was Operational Aviation coordinator; corporation launched an operation on the Abin case on the 5th

O Ministry of Justice and Public Security This Friday (January 26, 2024) dismissed the PF (Federal Police) delegate Carlos Afonso Gonçalves Gomes Coelho from his role as Operational Aviation coordinator of the General Coordination of Operational Support of the corporation's executive board. The decision was published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union). Here's the complete (PDF – 106 kB).

The delegate is the target of a PF investigation that indicates that the senior management of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) had used the agency for illegal espionage. At the time, he was Secretary of Planning and Management at Abin.

In addition to Coelho, the agency's general director and current federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) is also mentioned in the investigation. The congressman headed the body during his administration Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from July 2019 to March 2022.

On Thursday (January 25), the PF launched an operation that carried out search and seizure warrants for the agency's federal police officers. The decision (complete – PDF – 313 kB) who authorized the operation was the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Alexandre de Moraes. He asked for the immediate suspension of the exercise of public functions by Carlos and 6 others being investigated.

“The internal investigations, as proven by the Federal Police, carried out regarding the use of the technological solution at ABIN, would have been obstructed by interference from 'then delegates', identified as Alexandre Ramagem Rodrigues (former general director of Abin), and Carlos Afonso Gonçalves Gomes Coelho (former Secretary of Planning and Management and former deputy director)”says an excerpt from the document.

Understand the case

The operation to investigate alleged illegal espionage carried out by Abin, a continuation of the investigations started in October 2023.

At the time, the PF said that the Brazilian telephone network had been invaded “repeatedly”, using the Abin geolocation system acquired with public resources. The aim would be to spy on political opponents.

In note (complete – PDF – 46 kB), the PF declared that “the evidence obtained from investigations at the time indicates that the criminal group created a parallel structure at Abin and used tools and services from that State intelligence agency for illicit actions, producing information for political and media use, to obtain personal benefits and even to interfere in investigations”.

The suspicion is that Abin has tracked hundreds of cell phones of those who attended the STF, such as court employees, lawyers, police officers, journalists and the ministers themselves for months. The investigation reportedly identified 33,000 phone location hits.

In note published in October 2023, Abin stated that it had completed, on February 23, a report from the general inspectorate that showed evidence about the use of the geolocation system since December 2018. Following this, an internal investigation was opened in March 2023 and all information collected was passed on to the PF and the Supreme Court.