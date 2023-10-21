Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/20/2023 – 21:49

The Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic dismissed on Friday night, the 20th, the two employees of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) who were arrested by the Federal Police in the morning, suspected of being involved in the illegal espionage of ministers of the Supreme Court Federal Court (STF), politicians, lawyers and journalists.

According to the note published by the department, the reason for the dismissal was different. The Civil House states that Eduardo Arthur Izycki and Rodrigo Colli committed administrative infractions by interfering in the auction that hired a technology company to “collect data and various internet sources”. They would have presented themselves as “partners representing the company ICCIBER/CERBERO” in the bidding process.

This Friday’s Federal Police operation searched Abin’s headquarters and 25 addresses spread across the country. The corporation claims that the FirstMile system was used 1,800 times to monitor the steps of authorities through the use of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G.

Read the full note from the Civil House:

Dismissal of Abin employees

The Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic informs that the dismissal of civil servants Eduardo Izycki and Rodrigo Colli from the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, on Friday night (20).

The decision was taken after verifying the participation, as partners representing the company ICCIBER/CERBERO, in a auction opened by the Cyber ​​Defense Command of the Brazilian Army (bidding no. 18/2018-UASG 160076).

The purpose of the auction was the acquisition of a cyber exploration and web intelligence solution capable of collecting data from various internet sources.

By doing so, the employees committed the following administrative infractions:

1. Violation of prohibition expressly contained in law – performance in management and administration of a business company – Art. 117, item X, of Law 8112/90;

2. Administrative Improbity due to breach of duty through conduct typified by law as a conflict of interest – According to article 132, inc. IV of Law No. 8,112/1990, c/c Arts. 4th and 5th, items III, IV and V, and 12, all of Law No. 12,813/2013, and article 11 of Law 8,429/92.

3. Violation of the exclusive dedication regime to which all occupants of the position of ABIN Intelligence Officer are subject – Law No. 11,776, of September 17, 2008 (art. 2, I, “a”, c/c art. 6th, § 1st).