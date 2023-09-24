Tensions between the Brothers of Italy and the League continue

The last one was that of the amnesty. In Fratelli d’Italia, irritation towards Matteo Salvini and his League is rising. La Stampa claims this today, in a background story by Francesco Olivo. “The order of the Via della Scrofa team is not to comment, also to avoid fueling a debate that would show the majority split on non-irrelevant issues. But the most attentive observers, among the Melonians, take the trouble to count the declarations out of sync: «Often there are two a day, today there are already three and it’s only four in the afternoon.” And in a party that is very sensitive to seeking sabotage, this did not go unnoticed.”

As La Stampa points out, “the building amnesty «it is not in the coalition program», they recall from Fratelli d’Italia, underlining how in addition to not being part of the agreements, this proposal is far from the historical positions of the Italian right, judging it an extreme attempt to raise cash in view of the maneuver and perhaps to undermine Forza Italia in an issue that is very important to a segment of Berlusconi’s electorate”.

Again according to the Press, “much more serious, according to Meloni’s loyalists, are the declarations on short-term rentals. When Salvini says “private property is sacred and for this reason everyone must be free to decide how to make their property profitable”, he is saying exactly the opposite of what the government, in particular Daniela Santanchè’s Ministry of Tourism, carries out for months, in a long negotiation with the categories”. All this was said among other things on the eve “of a provision (perhaps a decree) in which, among other things, the obligation of a minimum stay will be established throughout Italy of two nights to rent a tourist apartment”.

