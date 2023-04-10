The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has acted in contradiction with what was promised during the electoral campaign in relation to transparency. Responses via the Access to Information Law (LAI) to requests made by the Estadão do not respect opinions already released by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and guidelines provided for in the legislation. One of the negatives was from the Ministry of Economy, which refused to share the list of entries and exits from the portfolio building during the first months of 2023. The Ministry of Economy was extinguished by Lula, but its management structure remains, even after the division between the Finance, Management, Planning, Industry and Indigenous Peoples portfolios.

For the Civil House of the Presidency, the report asked for access to Lula’s domestic and international travel expenses. But the request was also denied.

To justify the refusal to share data on who visited the Ministry of Finance, the folder stated that the content of the records is “information that revolves around knowledge about personal information” and that, to process this data, it would have an additional work. The decision differs from the position of other government bodies, such as Defense, Tourism, Infrastructure and the Vice-Presidency, which sent the data after receiving the same request from the Economy, for example.

In recent years, the CGU issued several opinions favorable to the disclosure of records of entrances and exits from public buildings, stating that this information is public. In February this year, the agency reiterated the decision.

The justification of additional work as a negative is supported by article 13 of the Law on Access to Information, which defines that requests that require more analysis, interpretation or data consolidation activities will not be met. However, the same article requires that, if the body uses this claim, extra information must be sent, such as the number of hours needed to carry out the indicated treatment. This detail was not sent in the response to the request.

On the 29th, Estadão appealed for the ministry’s response to be reviewed. The reassessment period ended last Tuesday and the response was a new negative.

TRIPS. For the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, Estadão requested, through LAI, access to Lula’s domestic and international travel expenses. In response, the body stated that it could not send this information, mainly due to article 24 of the Law on Access to Information, which defines that “information that may jeopardize the safety of the President and Vice-President of the Republic and their spouses and children will be classified as reserved and will remain confidential until the end of the current mandate or the last mandate, in case of re-election”.

However, expenses with official travel require accountability, according to the LAI, since resources from public coffers are used. In the government of Jair Bolsonaro, marked by denying access to hundreds of public information, travel expenses were disclosed, throughout the term, by the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

CONSOLIDATED RULE. Program director at the organization Transparência Brasil, Marina Atoji believes that the refusal to disclose information whose access is guaranteed by the LAI demonstrates the government’s difficulties in complying with an already consolidated rule. “This mismatch leaves the impression that the law is not working, either because of this lack of standardization of understandings, or because of the denial of basic data.”

In a note, the Forum on the Right of Access to Public Information recalled the publication of this year’s CGU. “An exception is reserved for sensitive personal information, such as data from visitors to human rights organizations or hospitals.”

Co-founder of the data agency specialized in accessing information, Sejam Sabendo, Bruno Morassutti defends Lula’s more emphatic position. “It is important that the President, as Chief Executive, reiterate the importance of public transparency and take measures to ensure that old decisions, contrary to access to information, are reversed, and, in those cases of bodies that insist on deny access to information, punish these public agents”, he said.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.