Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

split

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) at the mandatory vaccination debate on Thursday in the Bundestag; a commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/Klaus Haag

Georg Anastasiadis comments that the failure of the government to vote on compulsory vaccination should not ultimately lead to further lockdowns protecting those who are unwilling to be vaccinated.

No majority for nothing in the Bundestag: That’s what happens when a chancellor promises leadership but doesn’t deliver, instead throwing himself into the bush and hoping for a random majority. With the Waterloo in the compulsory vaccination vote, the divided traffic light coalition has done itself a lasting shame. And it doesn’t make things any better that Olaf Scholz, who got caught in a swim, even ordered his foreign minister away from the NATO meeting, which was about combating an even deadlier threat than the corona virus, in the event of a foreseeable defeat in the vote.

Corona virus: The constitutional court would probably have rejected compulsory vaccination as unconstitutional

There is no need to shed too many crocodile tears over the failure of compulsory vaccination: the dominant omicron mutant is less deadly than influenza, at least for those who have been vaccinated, and the available vaccines are so unreliable in preventing infection that even compulsory vaccination would not end the pandemic. Both taken together would have led with a very high probability that the Federal Constitutional Court would have assessed the vaccination requirement as a disproportionate encroachment on the right to physical integrity and would have rejected it as unconstitutional. The Union had submitted the smarter proposal with its application to introduce compulsory vaccination in reserve, which would only be activated if a more dangerous mutation appeared. But the traffic light coalition did not want to give the opposition this triumph.

The risk of the coronavirus returning with renewed force in the fall remains. But everyone can protect themselves against it by getting vaccinated. Voluntarily. The time when those unwilling to be vaccinated could trust that, if in doubt, the solidary majority would protect them with new lockdowns must be over once and for all.