Requirement of the document was postponed to January 10; also applies to Canadians and Australians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that citizens of USA, Canada It is Australia Visitors to Brazil for tourism or business will need a visa to enter the country from January 10, 2024. The information was published on the websites of some Brazilian consulates. In others, the previous deadline, of October 1 of this year, is still included.

Visa requirements for Americans, Canadians, Australians and Japanese have been lifted by the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2019.

Since June of that year, the visa is no longer required for citizens of these countries who come to Brazil “tourism, business, transit, carrying out artistic or sporting activities or in exceptional situations due to national interest”. Foreigners can stay in the country without a visa for up to 90 days, with the possibility of extending for another 90 days.

The measure was one-sided. That is, Brazilians continued to need a visa to enter the benefited countries.

In March, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) determined the return of the mandatory document from October 1st of this year.

The decision was based on a survey that showed that, with the visa exemption, there was no increase in the number of tourists from the USA, Canada and Australia in Brazil. The principle of reciprocity was also considered, since Brazilian tourists continued to need a visa to visit these countries.

The return of the requirement is not valid for Japan. This is because, this month, Tokyo announced that it will not require a visa for Brazilians as of September 30th. The rule applies to trips of up to 90 days.

Read more: