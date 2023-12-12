Measure applies to Band 1, which includes those who receive up to 2 minimum wages or are registered with CadÚnico

The federal government extended the Desenrola Brasil debt renegotiation program until March 31, 2024. The measure, signed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), was published in this Tuesday's edition (12.dec.2023) of Official Diary of the Union. Here's the complete (PDF – 113 kB). The extension applies to Band 1, which includes people who receive up to 2 minimum wages or who are registered with CadÚnico (Cadastro Único). On November 20, the government began a new phase of the program, allowing Negotiate debts of up to R$20,000. The previous limit was R$5,000. Desenrola's special negotiation conditions allow average discounts on debts of 83%. In some cases, the reduction reaches 99%. Negotiations are carried out entirely digitally, in platform from Desenrola Brasil.