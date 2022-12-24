Until March 31, more than 600 products, including medicines, food and inputs to combat the covid-19 pandemic, will continue to pay less to enter the country. The Gecex (Management Executive Committee) of camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade) extended, for 3 months, the special tariffs for these types of products.

O Ministry of Economy informed this Friday (Dec.23, 2022) that the decisions aim to ensure that the elected government, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), have adequate time to assess the size and impact of the measures and decide on the convenience of maintaining the external tariffs.

According to the government, the decisions were taken on a temporary and exceptional basis, due to the pandemic, the international shortage of inputs and the global rise in food prices.

The decision came out on Monday (19.10), but it was only released this Friday (23.10) at night by the Ministry of Economy. Camex also extended until the end of March the reduction to zero of the Import Tax on ethanol and foods such as beef, chicken, coffee, wheat, corn, wheat flour, soy oil, crackers and biscuits, pasta , sugar.

Enrolled in Letec (List of Exceptions to the Common External Tariff of Mercosur), these products currently enter Brazil without import tariff. The zero rate will be valid until January 31st for ethanol and March 31st for other items.

The list of products that will continue with the special rates can be checked on here🇧🇷

Chaired by the Ministry of Economy and composed of representatives of the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Gecex is the collegiate executive nucleus of the Foreign Trade Chamber. Among the attributions of Gecex/Camex are the definition of import and export tax rates, the establishment of trade defense measures and the internalization of rules of origin for trade agreements.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷