The previous deadline ended on Friday (12 July); in total, 444 cities in Rio Grande do Sul have a state of emergency situation recognized by ordinance

The federal government has extended the deadline for Rio Grande do Sul city halls to register new families for Reconstruction Aid until July 26, as per concierge (PDF – 75 kB) signed by Minister Waldez Góes (Integration and Regional Development)

The Ministry of Integration and Regional Development reports that, in total, 444 cities in Rio Grande do Sul are in a state of emergency or state of emergency. public calamity recognized in federal government ordinancedue to the heavy rains that affected the State.

With the officialization, city governments can request payment of a single installment of R$5,100 for each family living in an area effectively affected by the floods, in the so-called flood zone, defined by satellite images. However, as of Friday (12.Jul.2024), when the deadline ended, 152 municipalities had not yet registered any families in the Reconstruction Aid system.

The Minister of the Extraordinary Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic for Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pimenta, said he hopes that city halls register people within the deadline. “It is not reasonable that families who could have already received it were not even registered”he declared in a note.

The Reconstruction Aid was created by MP 1.219, of 2024. The federal government expects to assist 375 thousand families in Rio Grande do Sul, totaling R$1.9 billion in resources allocated to the benefit.

REGISTRATION

City halls in Rio Grande do Sul must include online data on displaced or homeless families in Reconstruction Aid websitein the part intended for the municipal manager.

Families that meet the flooded residence requirement will be entitled to the R$5,100 payment, even if the beneficiary is entitled to other welfare benefits, such as Bolsa Família, or social security benefits from the federal, state or municipal government. The same applies to those who are receiving unemployment insurance installments.

After analyzing the information in the system, the family member must confirm the information on the same website and accept the terms that the information is true. The registered person must have access to the federal government’s digital services portal, Gov.br.

Caixa Econômica Federal is then notified and releases the deposit into the institution’s own account, in the name of the registered family member. Therefore, there is no need to go to a bank branch.

PROBLEMS

Minister Waldez Góes explains that, even after July 26, all families already registered by city halls, including those who have not yet received the R$5,100, will have their processes analyzed by the federal government to resolve any problems with the family’s registration.

If there are inconsistencies in the information provided, the family will be informed by the Reconstruction Aid system itself so that they can make corrections and register again with the city hall.

If the beneficiary is, in fact, not entitled to the benefit, for various reasons – for example, not living in the area affected by the flood – these records will be returned to the city councils.

For the past 3 weeks, a National Civil Defense task force has been visiting municipalities to help city halls actively search for families that may benefit and verify conflicting information about identifying areas that have been affected in order to unlock payment of the aid.

With information from Brazil Agency.