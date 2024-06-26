According to federal management, until this Tuesday (June 25th) 166 cities where floods were recorded had not requested the benefit

The federal government has extended the deadline for city halls in Rio Grande do Sul’s municipalities to register new families in the Reconstruction Aid, worth R$5,100 for those living in areas actually affected by the floods, until July 12th. The previous deadline would end this Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

According to If with (Secretariat of Social Communication), as of this Tuesday (June 25), 166 cities had not yet requested the benefit and 278 had registered their citizens. In total, 444 cities have current federal recognition of emergency situations or states of public calamity, which ensures the request for Reconstruction Aid.

The minister Paulo Pepperfrom the Extraordinary Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic to Support the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, criticized the delay of city halls, during an interview with journalists.

“We hope that city halls will register people within this period. It is not reasonable that families who could have already received it were not even registered. We will extend it out of respect for families and call on city halls to meet this deadline.”he said.

RECONSTRUCTION AID REGISTRATION

The registration of families is carried out by city halls through from the Reconstruction Aid page. After analyzing the system, the family responsible needs to confirm the information on the same website. Afterwards, Caixa Econômica Federal makes the deposit into the account.

According to the federal government, so far 256.7 thousand families from 115 municipalities have been approved for the benefit, with 226.5 thousand having the money in their account, which totals more than R$1.1 billion.