Ordinance signed by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, guarantees the permanence of agents until June 12

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security published this Monday (15.May.2023), in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) Ordinance 372, of May 12, 2023, which authorizes the extension of the use of the FNSP (National Public Security Force), in support of Rio Grande do Norte, in joint actions coordinated with local public security bodies. Here’s the full (65 KB).

According to the document signed by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, the military will act in activities and services essential to the preservation of public order, people’s safety and preservation of property, on an episodic and planned basis, for 30 days, in the period of May 14 to June 12, 2023.

Planning

The contingent of military to be made available “it will comply with the planning defined by the directorate of the National Public Security Force of the National Public Security Secretariat of the MJSP”, says the ordinance. The city of Natal will be the headquarters of the FNSP operation, which will have logistical support from the state government.

In March, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security deployed more than 800 soldiers to the State, due to the wave of violence that hit Rio Grande do Norte, promoted by criminal factions, with fires and shots against public buildings, vehicles, commerce and residences. According to the investigations, the actions were a retaliation to the conditions of the prisons.

