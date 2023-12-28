Support for Ibama and ICMBio in the region was extended for 90 days; decision was published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (Dec 28)

O MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security) authorized personnel from the National Force to continue working in 3 different ongoing operations in the Legal Amazon, a region that comprises 9 states in the North (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima, Tocantins), Central-West (Mato Grosso) and Northeast (Maranhão) regions .

The 3 ministerial orders that authorize the extension of the employment of federal troop agents were published in the Official Diary of the Union this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023).

The 1st of them extends by 90 days the participation of the staff who have been supporting the employees of the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in combating deforestation and illegal burning and other environmental crimes in the Legal Amazon. The new deadline comes into force from January 1st and is valid until March 30th, 2024, and may be extended. Here's the complete of the ordinance (PDF – 128 kB).

The use of the National Force in support of the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), from MMA (Ministry of the Environment). In this operation, the emphasis is on combating illegal mining and timber extraction and the invasion of federal public areas, in addition to combating arson. The deadline extension, for another 90 days, is valid until March 31 and can also be extended. Here's the complete of the ordinance (PDF – 127 kB).

The published ordinance extends the permanence of agents in the channel of the Negro and Solimões rivers, in the State of Amazonas, where, since January 2021, the National Force has been supporting state security bodies in initiatives to combat organized crime, drug trafficking and environmental crimes, within the scope of the so-called Operation Arpão 1 (Médio Solimões). Here's the complete of the ordinance (PDF – 128 kB).

The name of the operation is an allusion to the Arpão Base, a river security base mounted on a vessel, inaugurated in August 2020, and which remains moored on the Solimões River, supporting police actions in the region. The reinforcement of the National Force for state action aims to guarantee “activities and services essential to the preservation of public order and the security of people and property”from January 4th to April 1st, 2024.

With information from Brazil Agency.