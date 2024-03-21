Measure was taken due to the heat wave in the country; renovation comes in the wake of major events held in the coming months

The Ministry of Justice renewed ordinance 35/2023 for another 120 days, which obliges event and concert promoters to guarantee free access to drinking water. Here's the complete (PDF – 108 kB) published on Official Diary of the Union.

The measure was taken by the National Consumer Secretariat after the death of young Ana Clara Benevides due to the strong heat at a concert by American singer Taylor Swift, in Rio de Janeiro, in November 2023.

The renewal of this ordinance comes in the wake of major events and shows that are expected to take place in the country in the coming months. For example, in São Paulo, this weekend, the Lollapalooza festival is scheduled.

The Lollapalooza producer guaranteed that there will be 8 hydration points within the festival. Furthermore, it will allow the entry of non-rigid water bottles and will distribute bottles of the squeeze to visitors near the stages.

According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), this past summer was the 3rd hottest in the history of São Paulo, with rainfall slightly below average, at 761 mm, when the average is usually 800 mm.

Inmet's forecast for autumn is that temperatures will remain higher than the average expected for the season, with dry weather predominating.

With information from Brazil Agency.