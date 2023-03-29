The government extended the deadline for re-registering weapons from CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors). The deadline moves from April 3 to May 3.

The decree, signed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), was published this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) in Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (75 KB).

At the beginning of his administration, Lula determined that CACs weapons were registered in the Sinarm (National Weapons System), of the PF (Federal Police). The measure applies to those who obtained a weapon as of May 2019.

the minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Safety) he said on Tuesday (28.mar) the government registered more firearms re-registered than previously registered.

“We are contributing so that people who were illegally come to the light of the law”, he spoke at a meeting of the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Chamber. The minister declared that the re-registration aims to “separate the wheat from the chaff”.

On March 20, Dino said that 81% of the guns in Brazil are already had been re-registered. At the time, the minister said that the percentage of re-registration was lower for weapons for restricted use.

Of the total of 762,365 weapons that were in the federal government system, 613,834 were already re-registered. Of these, around 33,000 are for restricted use, an amount corresponding to half the number of weapons that should be legalized.