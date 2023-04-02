The federal government extended the deadline for joining the Fiscal Litigation Reduction Program, also known as “Zero Litigation”, to May 31, at 7 pm. The measure was published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union this Friday, the 31st, the date on which the original deadline would end.

According to the Federal Revenue, the extension meets requests from the Federal Accounting Council (CFC), the National Federation of Accounting Services Companies and Advice, Expertise, Information and Research Companies (Fenacon) and the Independent Audit Institute of Brazil ( Ibracon).

The program allows the renegotiation of debts with the tax authorities, of individuals and companies, with discounts and a period of up to 12 months for payment. Debts disputed within the scope of the Judgment Federal Revenue Offices (DRJ) and the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) can be negotiated, in addition to those of small value in administrative litigation or registered in overdue debt of the Union.

The program will give a 40% to 50% discount on the total amount of the tax debt, which includes the tax due, fines and interest. The debt with the discount can be paid in up to 12 installments.

Individuals, micro-enterprises and small companies that have cases under administrative judgment with a value of up to 60 minimum wages can join the tax transaction for small-value cases.

For debts above 60 minimum wages, the discount is up to 100% on the amount of interest and fines, in the case of irrecoverable or difficult to recover amounts. The government will still allow the use of tax losses and a negative calculation base to settle 52% to 70% of the debt.