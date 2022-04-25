The federal government extended the deadline for joining the tax regularization program for micro and small companies, the relay (Rescheduling of Payment of Debts in the Scope of the Simple national). Now, the deadline to apply for the program is May 31st.

The presentation of DASN-SIMEI was also extended to June 30 (Simplified Annual Declaration for MEI) referring to 2021. Here is the intact of the resolution published this Monday (25.Apr.2022) in the Official Diary of the Union (60 KB).

Relp is a program of the type known in political and economic jargon as “Refis” (regularization with the tax authorities). The proposal gives a discount of 90% of the interest and 100% of the charges. The debt, with discounts, can be paid off in up to 180 months.

The measure allows all companies that had a drop in revenue in 2020 compared to the previous year to benefit – and not just those that were directly affected by the pandemic.

The program came to be vetoed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in January. But the veto was overturned by Congress on March 10th.

According to the Entrepreneurship Parliamentary Front, there are R$ 50 billion in tax debts from companies that can join the program. The Ministry of Economy calculatedat the time of the veto, the tax impact of the proposal at R$ 1.7 billion: