Project must include solutions for public transport, road circulation and accessibility for people with disabilities

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) gave municipalities more time to complete their urban mobility projects. The change in the delivery period was made through the Provisional Measure 1,179 of 2023published on Friday (7.Jul.2023) in the extra edition of Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (80 KB).

Now, city halls in cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants have until April 12, 2024 to deliver the plan. Municipalities with up to 250,000 people had the deadline extended to April 12, 2025.

According to the Planalto Palace, the change in the date will allow the continuation of the federal government’s support actions for city halls, without harming the population.

The Urban Mobility Plan obliges municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants to prepare and approve projects for public transport services, road circulation, accessibility for people with disabilities and mobility restrictions. Regulation of freight transport on road infrastructure and other activities are also included.

According to the law, the projects prepared by the municipalities must be reviewed every 10 years. Data from the Ministry of Cities, however, indicate that most cities with up to 250,000 inhabitants still do not have a municipal plan drawn up and approved. Some with more than 250,000 inhabitants also did not complete the process.

The government classifies the scenario as “worrisome”. It argues that, without the delivery of projects, the municipalities are left without a local planning instrument to support decisions. According to the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, the portfolio intends to invest BRL 2.7 billion in urban mobility in 2023.