By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Economy Ministry improved its forecast for the central government’s fiscal result in 2022 in its last periodic review of figures before the end of the Jair Bolsonaro administration, forecasting a primary surplus of 23.361 billion reais for the year, but announced the need for an additional cut of 5.7 billion reais in ministry budgets to respect the spending ceiling.

The previous estimate for the balance of public accounts, released in September, pointed to a smaller surplus, of 13.548 billion reais in the year, equivalent to 0.1% of GDP. The new forecast for a positive balance corresponds to 0.2% of GDP.

The data released this Tuesday is part of the portfolio’s bimonthly income and expenditure report, which assesses compliance with the fiscal target and the ceiling rule.

The positive balance in 2022, if confirmed, will be the first after eight years of fiscal gaps, and will be well above the primary deficit target of 170.5 billion reais stipulated for this year.

The data concerns the central government, which gathers the Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank accounts and does not account for expenses with the payment of interest on the public debt.

On the one hand, the government increased the projection of net revenues to 1.855 trillion reais, against 1.844 trillion reais in the estimate made in September. The total estimated expenses increased from 1.831 trillion reais to 1.832 trillion reais.

The acceleration in revenues was driven by gains from dividends and exploitation of natural resources, in addition to increased collection of taxes such as Cofins. On the other hand, the forecast for collection of Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income and Import Tax was reduced.

BLOCK

The Ministry of Economy reported that expenditure forecasts for this year are exceeding the ceiling by 15.380 billion reais.

So far, 9.717 billion reais were blocked, according to the portfolio. Therefore, it will be necessary to promote an additional cut of 5.663 billion reais.

According to the portfolio, the limitation is justified by higher expenses of 2.3 billion reais in the Social Security item. There is also an additional expenditure forecast of 3.8 billion reais with the Paulo Gustavo Law, in support of the cultural sector.

The need for cuts is explained by the restriction imposed by the ceiling rule, which limits the growth of public expenditure to inflation variation and has no room for increased spending even after the rule’s easing approved by the government.

Details on which ministries and headings will be affected by the blockade will be formalized by the end of the month.