Government Leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães, states that deputies must analyze the projects after voting on the Budget

On the eve of the end of the Legislative's work this year, the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated that he expected this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) to vote on the bill on the taxation of sports betting and the legal framework for carbon credit. Call regulation bets faces resistance from the evangelical bench and deputies are negotiating to reinstate taxation on online games, which was removed upon approval in the Senate. According to Guimarães, the theme will be reincorporated to the text. The regulation of betting is one of the government's priorities, which expects to raise R$ 1.6 billion in 2024 with the measure. Also on the agenda, the project on carbon market rules is more pacified among congressmen. The text is part of the so-called “green agenda”, which includes topics on sustainability.