Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 7:50

The 2025 Annual Budget Bill (PLOA), sent by the Lula government to Congress this Friday, the 30th, provides for R$26.1 billion for hiring and salary adjustments for public servants in the three spheres of government. The figure is almost five times higher than the amount provided for in this year’s Budget, of R$5.7 billion.

Of the total, the largest portion (R$16.8 billion) will be allocated to increasing the salaries of employees in the Executive Branch. This is a significant change compared to the 2024 budget, when the Executive Branch did not grant a salary increase.

Last April, the government granted a 52% increase in food assistance and increased health and daycare assistance, but did not change salaries. In addition, the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) opened negotiations with several categories and has been closing specific agreements.

The latest agreement was signed on Wednesday, the 28th, with employees of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), who will have their salary adjustment divided into two stages: the first in January 2025 and the second in April 2026.

Government expects R$2.2 billion to hire 21.9 thousand civil servants

The project also provides R$2.2 billion for the hiring of 21,900 public employees within the Executive Branch, not counting the hiring of teachers. The figure is double the amount observed in the 2024 Budget, of R$1 billion.

The remaining R$26.1 billion is earmarked for paying benefits to military personnel, teachers and government employees of the Federal District, which are funded by the Union, in addition to salary adjustments and hiring in the Judiciary and Legislative branches.

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) held the Unified National Competition (CNU) this month, and the plan is to start hiring new civil servants from January 2025. The situation of public accounts, however, could become an obstacle to filling all 6.6 thousand vacancies, according to experts heard by State.

Mandatory expenses, including salaries and pensions, are putting increasing pressure on the federal government’s coffers. In addition, the PT administration has promised to give federal civil servants a salary increase starting in 2025, which would increase the bill.

In addition to the delicate fiscal situation, the framework imposes limits on the increase in spending on civil servants if the fiscal target (balance between revenue and expenditure) is not met for two consecutive years.

The government announced 6,640 vacancies for different positions and bodies with the CNU, held on the 18th. The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) stated to the State that those approved will be hired from January onwards, but there is still no definition as to how many will be called initially and how long it will take for all those approved to join. Hiring may be gradual, depending on the need and budget available in each agency.