Figures are included in the Annual Budget Bill, submitted to Congress this Friday (30th August)

The federal government expects that the measures linked to revenue collection will create a positive balance of R$166.2 billion in revenue for the 2025 Budget. The number is included in the Ploa (Annual Budget Bill) and is similar to the R$168.2 billion estimated in the previous year’s document for 2024.

THE Ministry of Planning and Budget estimates that initiatives aimed at increasing revenue total R$168.25 billion. Actions with a negative impact total R$2.1 billion. This is where the balance comes from.

The measures that still need legislative approval, but are already considered in the 2025 Ploa, have an estimated positive impact of R$46.7 billion. Read what they are below:

compensation for payroll tax relief – R$25.8 billion;

increased collection of JCP (Interest on Equity) – R$ 6.0 billion;

increase in the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) rate – R$ 14.9 billion.

The government wanted the triggers for JCP and CSLL together with the report on the gradual end of the payroll tax relief to offset the tax waiver with the benefit. In a defeat for the Planalto, they were not approved by the Senate.

The measures that have already been approved and are expected to generate extraordinary revenue total R$121.5 billion. The estimate is:

resumption of the Carf casting vote – R$28.6 billion;

litigation process transactions – R$57.5 billion;

recovery of credits registered in the Union’s Active Debt – R$ 15.5 billion;

special control in the use of tax benefits – R$ 20.0 billion.

As already established by the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), the government’s goal for 2025 is to eliminate the primary deficit in public accounts. In practice, revenues must equal expenses.

The Finance Minister’s initial promise, Fernando Haddadwas to have a surplus equivalent to 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2025. The economic team decided in April to change course and delay the positive balance of the primary result.

The current schedule is as follows:

2025 – 0% of GDP;

2026 – 0.25% of GDP;

2027 – 0.5% of GDP;

2028 – 1% of GDP.

The nominal primary result is the difference between the revenues and expenses of a given administration. The indicator signals the capacity for investments with a lower need for debt. If the number is negative, it means that there was deficit (diamond). If it is positive, surplus.