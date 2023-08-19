Investment for the activities is BRL 280 billion and includes stretches from Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais

The new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), announced by the federal government last Friday (11.Aug.2023), expects to open more than 302 road and rail projects, including public works and concessions to the private sector.

The total stipulated for highways and railways is R$ 280 billion, of which R$ 79 billion comes from the General Budget of the Union and R$ 201 billion from private investments.

Highways and railways

With 267 projects expected on federal highways, an estimated R$ 185.8 billion, of which R$ 73 billion in public investments and R$ 112.8 billion in private investments. In addition to the construction of new highways, the funds provide for the maintenance of the road network in all states.

In the railway sector, one of the works under the new PAC is the section of Transnordestina in Pernambuco, which will run from Salgueiro to Porto de Suape, in the metropolitan region of Recife.

Another 4 public works were contemplated in the government’s planning: the adaptation of the railway lines of Juiz de Fora (MG) and Barra Mansa (RJ) and the construction of the West-East Integration railways (Fiol 2) and of the Integration of the Center- West (Fico 1). In addition, 6 studies of new concessions are part of the program, as is the case of the EF-170, Ferrogrão, another extremely important project.

In total, R$ 6 billion in public investments and R$ 88.2 billion in private investments are planned for the railway sector.

Interventions in railways and highways are part of the Efficient and Sustainable Transport axis, which also includes investments in ports, airports and waterways, with the objective of reducing the costs of domestic production for the domestic market and increasing Brazil’s competitiveness abroad. The total destined for this axis is R$ 349 billion, the 2nd largest amount in relation to the total volume of resources of the new PAC.

Energy

In the energy sector, the Ministry of Mines and Energy will have 165 projects in the PAC, with a total investment of R$ 592 billion. In addition to the relaunch of the program Light for Allwith forecast investments of more than R$ 14 billion in 11 states to universalize service, more than 28,000 km in new transmission lines, projects in wind and photovoltaic plants are planned.

Also noteworthy are natural gas thermoelectric power plants; studies for the generation of green hydrogen; extension of the useful life of the Angra 1 Plant and the UTN Angra 3, which will be considered the technical, economic and socio-environmental feasibility study of the project.

In the area of ​​oil, gas and biofuels, works such as:

the Route 3 Integrated Project;

implantation of Biorefining in the Mataripe refinery;

drilling of 3 exploratory wells within Petrobras’ exploratory campaign on the Equatorial Margin;

Carbon Capture and Storage unit in an underground reservoir; It is

conclusion of the Abreu e Lima Refinery, in Pernambuco.

Other studies included in the PAC are for energy transition mineral projects such as uranium, cobalt, nickel, quartz, lithium, cerium-rare earths, copper, graphite; studies for the evaluation of mineral deposits (P, K, N) and the use of rocks and mining waste.

PAC

Of the R$1.7 trillion in resources for the new PAC, R$371 billion will come from the Federal Budget. The private sector will contribute R$612 billion, and state-owned companies will contribute R$343 billion, especially Petrobras. Another R$ 362 billion will come from financing. The forecast is that BRL 1.4 trillion will be invested by 2026 and the remainder after that date.

The New PAC will invest in all states in Brazil. The program has 9 investment axes: Sustainable and Resilient Cities, Transition and Energy Security, Efficient and Sustainable Transport, Digital Inclusion and Connectivity, Health, Education, Social and Inclusive Infrastructure, Water for All and Defense.

With information from Brazil Agency.