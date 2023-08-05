Planalto wants to include Income Tax exemption in the report of the provisional measure on the increase in the minimum wage

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) negotiates the incorporation of the provisional measure that expanded the Income Tax exemption range in the report of another proposal, the MP on the increase of the minimum wage. Planalto, however, awaits approval from the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the inclusion of the section dealing with the incidence of Income Tax on financial investments made abroad of those who live in Brazil – an issue facing resistance in Congress.

like the Power360 showed, the provisional measure on updating the IR table (No. 1,171 of 2023) shall lose validity without being voted on. The joint committee that was supposed to analyze the proposal was never installed. The Executive’s strategy is to include its content in the deputy’s report Merlong Solano (PT-PI) on raising the minimum wage. The idea is to save 2 texts close to winning with just one vote by deputies and senators.

On Monday (July 31, 2023), Merlong participated in a meeting with Planalto’s technical and articulation area, in addition to members of the Ministry of Finance. The congressman will also include in his report the permanent minimum wage appreciation policy to take effect from 2024, originally sent by the government as a bill in May (PL 2,385 of 2023).

“What is ready at the moment in my report is the minimum wage provisional measure and the increase in value. This is ready […] The provisional measure to update the Income Tax also expires now, it is 1171. I like the idea because it enshrines something important for us because that is the update of the table and changes the taxation of those who have investments abroad”, said Merlong Solano to the Power360.

The decision on the complete incorporation of the MP into Merlong’s report depends, in agreement with Arthur Lira, in particular on the issue of taxation of resources abroad. The green light from the president of the Chamber is decisive for the proposal to have the support of the other congressmen and eventually be approved. The matter is being negotiated with the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimaraes (PT-CE).

Known for fulfilling agreements, Lira usually guides texts that have consensus or support from the majority of the Chamber. The issue of taxing financial investments abroad is not very popular among congressmen.

According to the measure, the government will tax applications, income and goods and rights object of trust abroad, which is a way of managing assets in foreign countries. Winnings of up to BRL 6,000 will be exempt. From BRL 6,000 to BRL 50,000, the rate will be 15%. Above BRL 50,000, the tax charged on the revenue will be 22.5%.

The two MPs expire on close dates. The Income Tax expires on August 27th and the minimum wage expires on August 28th. Merlong is due to present its report next week. What is already guaranteed in his text is the salary increase and the valorization policy. The vote on his opinion is scheduled for Tuesday (8.Aug), at 2:30 pm.

After being analyzed by a joint commission, the provisional measures need to be voted on by the plenary sessions of the House and Senate. Even if it is approved in the collegiate, it is up to the presidents of the legislative Houses to guide the texts in plenary.

uncertain MPs

The loss of validity of PMs has been recurrent this year. Its processing requires analysis in a mixed commission, formed by deputies and senators. The Senate is in favor of this type of collegiate. The Chamber is against. Lira wants the end of commissions or more space for deputies.

While the two legislative houses do not reach a consensus on the subject, the government selects some MPs to have their rite respected and others are resubmitted as bills with constitutional urgency or are incorporated into other proposals.