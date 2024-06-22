Doses valid until June 30th and July 31st may be applied to the population aged 6 to 16; Before, the target audience was 10 to 14 years old

O Ministry of Health expanded the target audience for dengue vaccination to avoid losses of stocks that are close to expiration. Lots valid until June 30th and July 31st can be applied, preferably, to children and adolescents aged 6 to 16. Previously, it was limited to those aged 10 to 14.

In a technical note (complete – 150 KB), however, the agency asks that States that have municipalities that have not yet been covered by the dengue vaccine prefer to relocate doses that are about to expire to these locations before expanding the target audience.

The ministry also states that municipal managers can extend vaccination to people aged 4 to 59 years, (age limit specified in the Qdenga vaccine leaflet), if the indicated strategies are insufficient to clear the stock of doses close to expiration.

The government did not inform the locations that still have vaccines close to expiry date.

To ensure the application of the 2nd dose to people who are vaccinated with vaccines relocated within the recommendations made by the ministry, States and municipalities must formalize the chosen strategy in emails: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]. The application interval is 90 days.

“The Ministry of Health reinforces that this is a temporary and exceptional strategy, applied only to vaccines that have an expiration date of June 30 and July 31, 2024,” says the note.

With information from Brazil Agency.