“Draghi has understood that he cannot get the NRR to pass as he wants and absolutely does not want to make a fool of Europe”

“I believe in the elections in September-October, in the majority and the government is now jumping everything. There is no doubt about this.” Luigi Bisignani comments like this, with Affaritaliani.itthe rumor that our newspaper has been writing for several days: government crisis in June, in particular on the issue of the waste-to-energy plant in Rome, and political vote after the summer.

“I don’t know if the banana peel will be the Rome waste-to-energy plantbut what is evident is that the leaders of the ruling parties are all preparing the election campaign and discussing the electoral lists. Everything is now ready for the political elections in September or October “.

What are the reasons for the impending crisis and the rush to vote? “On the one hand, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who has understood that he cannot get the NRR to pass as he wants and absolutely does not want to make a fool of Europe. On the other hand, the parties are divided on everything, in particular on the tax authorities and on competition. In addition to the issue of arms to Ukraine and, in fact, to the waste-to-energy plant in Rome “.

And finally. “Even the war in Ukraine is now seen in a very divisive way by the majority political forces and it is clear to everyone that Europe is against the reconstruction of Ukraine with EU funds. Unfortunately, Europe’s great love for Ukraine has already ended“, concludes Bisignani.

Read also:

Election poll, does Letta work the miracle? The Democratic Party still loses. The results

Pd, Misiani: “The absolute priority is to respect the pact with the EU”

Berlusconi shiny on Ukraine and Russia. A true Western leader

He runs away with the refugee, his wife speaks. “She wanted my husband and she took him”

Giletti: “Moretti loves me (she denounces him). Floris a man of power like Vespa”

Carlos Alcarez aims for Roland-Garros. The 19-year-old climbs world tennis

AC Milan Scudetto. Pioli is worth Conte. Leao looks like Mbappè. Maignan from 10. REPORT CARDS

Ukraine, Letta: “Peace is not achieved by kneeling before Putin”. VIDEO

CDP, conducted analysis on Italian energy security

Air France-KLM, signed 10-year strategic commercial partnership

Subscribe to the newsletter

