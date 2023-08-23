Alckmin stated that the current level of interest rates is “unmeasured” and that loans may be granted by the BNDES

the interim president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) said this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) that the government is evaluating a program to help renew the fleet of trucks and buses. The idea is to link the loan to the Selic, so that interest rates change according to rate changes.

The measure would apply to both natural and legal persons. According to Alckmin, he spoke with the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadantethis 3rd (22.Aug) on ​​the issue.

“How will the contract be? It is based on the Selic rate. Today is 13.25%. Tomorrow, if it drops another 0.5 pp, the contract automatically drops. Then it drops another 0.5 pp, it drops automatically. The person is sometimes waiting to fall [a taxa de juros] not to take out the loan at the moment. Hire now, invest now. The rate has dropped, your contract is automatically readjusted”, explained.

The interim president participated in the launch of the Mauá Forum 2023-2033, in Mauá (SP). Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Alckmin replaces the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the exercise of the Presidency until the PT returns from a trip to Africa for the Brics summit, in South Africa, and to visit Angola and São Tomé and Principe. Lula should return next Sunday (27.Aug.2023) or Monday (28.Aug.2023).

According to Alckmin, the financing would be made through Finame (Financing Fund for the Acquisition of Industrial Machinery and Equipment), linked to the BNDES.

Alckmin also criticized the current level of 13.25% of the Selic rate, which he called “improportionate” and meaningless. “There’s no reason for that. But the trend is downwardhe said.