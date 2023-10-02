According to the national secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, the process was “successful”; calculation is carried out by municipalities

O Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship estimated record participation in the elections for guardianship councilors, held this Sunday (October 1, 2023) across Brazil. Most cities still calculate the results, which are computed at the municipal level. 56,000 electronic voting machines were used.

For the national secretary of Child and Adolescent Law, Cláudio Augusto Vieira da Silva, it was a process “successful”. The statement was given to journalists. “This corresponds to the expectation of an optional election, of an election for a body that not all people yet understand the importance and functioning of”he stated.

“There was a much greater mobilization compared to 2019. Of course, the numbers depend on each municipality, but, based on the preliminary information we have collected, society’s participation was much broader in this process”said prosecutor João Luiz de Carvalho Botega, member of the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry).

Data from the Ministry of Human Rights show that Palmas was the first capital to complete the counting of votes, at 6:26 pm. There were 23,743 votes in the city, with a participation of 14% of voters. In comparison with 2019, the last election for guardianship councilors, there was a 10% increase in participation.

Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, had an increase of more than 50% compared to the previous election. It went from 12,684 votes in 2019 to 18,646 in 2023 – an increase of 50%. In Fernando de Noronha (PE), the first city with available data, the number doubled compared to the 2019 election. There were 347 votes, with 11% of the island’s electorate. Here’s the complete from the ministry bulletin released at 7:30 pm (PDF – 558 kB).

INCORRENCES

The national secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents stated that a “very small number” of municipalities registered problems in the election for guardianship councilors. He stated that some elections were annulled and that the ministry intends to hold them again on a unified date.

According to Vieira, it is necessary “improve” from a legal point of view the voting process to ensure that all municipalities have the same dynamics. “Everyone knows that municipal laws regulate this, but we want to continue with this proposition of unifying this process”he said.

According to the bulletin, the election in Belo Horizonte was extended until 6:30 pm due to a slowness in the system. In Ceará-Mirim (RN), the MP (Public Ministry) recommended the annulment of the election because the notice mentioned 5 candidates, while the ballot box was programmed to vote for only one.

For the prosecutor, however, it is “natural, within a process of this magnitude, of such complexity” problems are recorded. “We had, of course, some complications. But I understand that it was a very successful process”he stated.

Below are the cities where the elections were postponed:

in Sao Paulo – Diadema, Caieiras, Andradina, Bertioga, Castilho, Murutinga do Sul and Pirapora do Bom Jesus;

Diadema, Caieiras, Andradina, Bertioga, Castilho, Murutinga do Sul and Pirapora do Bom Jesus; in Bahia – Gandu and Teixeira de Freitas;

Gandu and Teixeira de Freitas; no stop – Canaã dos Carajás; It is

Canaã dos Carajás; It is in Rio Grande do Sul – postponed in a micro-region of Porto Alegre.

In two capitals, Belo Horizonte and Maceió, electronic voting machines were not used. In the prosecutor’s opinion, the use of technology guarantees greater security and transparency. “Municipalities that used electronic voting machines faced much fewer problems than those that chose not to use them”said Botega.