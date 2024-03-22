There was an increase of R$2.2 billion in relation to what was foreseen in the Budget; the projection does not consider the impasse involving Petrobras
The government estimates a growth of R$2.2 billion related to dividends and participations. It went from R$41.4 billion foreseen in the Budget to R$43.7 billion. The data is in Bimonthly Income and Expense Report, which was presented this Friday (Mar 22, 2024). According to the Federal Budget Secretary, Paulo Bijos, the projected values do not consider the imbroglio involving Petrobras' dividends. For 2024, the primary income total left from R$2.72 trillion to R$2.69 trillion – a drop of R$31.5 billion.
