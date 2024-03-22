There was an increase of R$2.2 billion in relation to what was foreseen in the Budget; the projection does not consider the impasse involving Petrobras

The government estimates a growth of R$2.2 billion related to dividends and participations. It went from R$41.4 billion foreseen in the Budget to R$43.7 billion. The data is in Bimonthly Income and Expense Report, which was presented this Friday (Mar 22, 2024). According to the Federal Budget Secretary, Paulo Bijos, the projected values ​​do not consider the imbroglio involving Petrobras' dividends. For 2024, the primary income total left from R$2.72 trillion to R$2.69 trillion – a drop of R$31.5 billion.



#Government #estimates #raising #R43.7 #billion #dividends