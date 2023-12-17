Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/12/2023 – 17:37

Premiering this Sunday (17), the new campaign piece Brazil is one people, from the federal government, has as its theme the creation of 1.78 million formal jobs in the country this year. According to the video, the drop in unemployment helps to reunify families.

The video portrays a man who knocks on the door of a house and asks a woman to let him see his daughter. He highlights how much he misses the child. The lady questions the longing, in disbelief.

Dressed in a professional uniform, with the inscription Novo PAC on the back, and with a construction helmet, the man reveals that he got a job, with a formal contract, on a PAC project. “Grace achieved, Lord!” exclaims the woman, who then calls the girl. A tight hug between father and daughter is the final image of the video.

Launched on national television on Sunday (10), the campaign Brazil is one people aims to mobilize Brazilians to consolidate the country's reconstruction. According to the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), since the beginning of the year, the federal government has been working with the message of unity and reconstruction of the country.

One of the films has the format of a clip and was recorded by artists of different musical styles. From the soul rhythm of Sandra de Sá to the gospel songs of pastor Kleber Lucas, the clip also features the funk beat of singer Lellê, the tune of Jorge Vercillo and the axé of Manno Góes. The musical track intones messages such as “one Brazil and one people” and “we are children of a kind mother, of a Brazil that fights and does not bow down”.

Another video depicts a Christmas party and highlights the National Movement for Vaccination, reinforcing messages to combat denialism and misinformation, in addition to encouraging the resumption of family relationships.

The campaign also includes commercials that portray Brazilians as protagonists of everyday stories about reconciliations and bring examples of people benefiting from social programs such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida, Farmácia Popular, Bolsa Família, ProUni and Plano Safra. The pieces value concepts such as family and citizenship and feelings such as solidarity and friendship.

Jobs

In the first ten months of 2023, the Brazil created 1.78 million formal jobsaccording to the New General Register of Employed and Unemployed People (Novo Caged), from the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

The total number of Brazilians working with a formal contract reached 44.22 million in October this year, the highest ever recorded in the historical series. The result considers both the Caged period (June 2002 to 2019) and the New Caged period (from 2020 onwards).

In the third quarter of this year, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the unemployment rate fell to 7.7%at the lowest level since the quarter ended in February 2015. The number of employed Brazilians exceeded 100 million, a record level since the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) began in 2012.