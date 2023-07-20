People with autism spectrum disorder, with reduced mobility and blood donors are now entitled

the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) enacted a law that guarantees priority service to people with autism spectrum disorder, people with reduced mobility and blood donors in places such as cashiers and counters. The text was published in this Thursday’s edition (July 20, 2023) of the Official Diary of the Union and is already in effect. Here’s the full (78 KB).

The law also determines the reservation of seats on public transport for people with autism spectrum disorder, with reduced mobility.

With the new law, the following are entitled to priority assistance:

disabled people;

seniors (from 60 years old);

pregnant women;

nursing mothers;

people with infants;

obese;

people with autism spectrum disorder;

people with reduced mobility;

blood donors.

In the case of blood donors, priority takes effect after the other groups have been attended to. Proof of donation must be presented, valid for 120 days.

“Public transport companies and public transport concessionaires will reserve seats, duly identified, for people with disabilities, people with autism spectrum disorder, elderly people, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, people with infants and people with reduced mobility”, reads in the law.