Highlights: Like the Center, the UP government has decided to give special festival packages to the state government employees as well.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This facility will be approved for all the employees of the State Government and will be applicable till 31 March 2021

Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a special festival package for the state government employees as well as the scheme for making advance payments for the same. While giving this information on Friday, the State Government Spokesperson said that this decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the spokesperson this facility will be approved for all the employees of the State Government and will remain in force till 31 March 2021.

Under this, an advance of ten thousand rupees will be sanctioned to the subordinate staff in advance of any important festival on behalf of the authorities, which will be interest free. With the implementation of this scheme, the state government will bear a burden of about one thousand crore rupees. He informed that the amount sanctioned as advance will be given to the government employee through State Bank of India, which can be recovered in maximum ten installments.

This advance amount can be sanctioned for all the festivals which are declared by the government as a public and unrestricted holiday. The Government of India has implemented this scheme for the promotion of central employees. He said that in addition to this, the Cabinet has approved the proposal of giving a special cash package to the state employees in lieu of LTC facility for the Central Government employees.



Rent will be accepted for four family members at the rate of Rs 6000 / person

This facility will be available to those employees of the state government who are eligible to avail this facility under the previous LTC issued mandates by March 31, 2021 and who want to get a special cash package in lieu of this facility. Under this facility, the fare at the rate of Rs. 6,000 per person will be sanctioned for the concerned employee and four members of his family to go to the destination and return. Some necessary conditions have also been imposed for this.



Income tax rules will be the same as LTC rental payments

The amount of special cash package to be accepted in lieu of LTC will apply in the same manner as the income tax rules apply to the payment of LTC rent. Implementation of the scheme will incur an expenditure of about 960 crores on the state government.