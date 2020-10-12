new Delhi: In order to boost the economy in the festive season, the central government has announced new steps. Under this, a cash concession has been announced for government employees to buy goods like TVs, fries and cars. Private companies of organized sector will also be able to take advantage of this scheme.

What is the plan?

The employee can use his LTC to buy any goods that attract a minimum of 12% GST. The condition is that the total price of this goods should be three times the LTC limit of the employee.

For example, if the LTC limit of an employee is 10000 rupees, then he will have to buy at least 30000 rupees (in this case the government will refund 10000 rupees). One condition is that the payment of the goods has been done through digital medium. This facility has been given to the employees till 31 March 2021. Due to Corona, most of the government employees have not taken advantage of their LTC this year.

The government’s goal behind this scheme is to increase the demand in the market so that the economy can be strengthened during festivals. Apart from LTC, the government has also decided to restart the Special Festival Advance Scheme.

The government hopes that this step will help generate demand of Rs 4000 crore. According to the Center, if the state governments also adopt this scheme, then it will help to increase demand of Rs 8000 crore separately.

Apart from this, a loan of Rs 12000 crore will also be given to the states under Capital Expenditure which they will have to repay in 50 years. The government has also announced some other steps. The central government claimed that with its steps today, Rs 1,10,000 crore will be available in the market.

