The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources revealed that the employees and officials of ministries and federal entities have carried out more than five million transactions and conducting self-human resources through the Federal Government’s Human Resources Information Management System “Bayanati” since its official launch in 2012 until the end of 2020.

It stated that the number of human resources notifications that received federal government employees via e-mail and SMS to the “Bayanati” system exceeded 72 million during the same period.

The Director of the Human Resources Information System Department at the Authority, Shaima Al-Awadi, told Emirates Today that last year witnessed a record increase in the number of transactions executed by federal government employees through the “Bayanati” system due to the circumstances imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic in the world. And the application of the remote work system in ministries and federal agencies for about three months, which enhanced their use of the authority’s electronic and smart services, as they carried out during the past year alone about 800,000 self-service transactions.

Al-Awadi said that all the 64 ministries and federal entities are now under the umbrella of the “Bayanati” system, as the system is activated in 45 ministries and destinations, while the authority has completed linking the systems of 19 entities with the system, through the ESB project.

She stated that “Bayanati”, which was launched by the Authority in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, constitutes a pivotal turning point in the process of the federal government, as it includes under its umbrella many vital electronic human resources systems such as: the electronic performance management system, the electronic training and development system, and the job evaluation and description system The federal government, the electronic employment system in the federal government, the attendance and departure systems, wages and salaries, in addition to the strategic planning system for the workforce in the federal government, and the rewards and incentives system for federal government employees.

She indicated that the system contributed to the automation of all human resources procedures, wages and salaries in the federal ministries and agencies from the time the employee was appointed until his retirement, and also established a unified database for the federal government and local governments that reflects their reality, supports decision-makers and helps in planning processes, noting that the system provides many Services for federal government employees, as it guarantees payment of their salaries through a unified system, and enables them to complete all human resources procedures through the self-service portal assigned to each employee, as well as speeds up taking electronic approvals for some human resources procedures.

The head of the government human resource systems development and maintenance department at the authority, Omran Al Shamsi, stated that federal government employees have downloaded the FAHR smart application more than 70,000 times, and through it they carried out about 303,000 self-service transactions, from its launch in 2014 until the end of 2020, explaining that Application Last year witnessed an unprecedented intensity in the number of transactions executed by federal government employees through it, which exceeded the barrier of 120,000.

And he indicated that the application allowed the completion of their human resources procedures, especially the vital ones, on their own, through their mobile devices, without the need to refer to the human resources departments in their institutions, among those procedures are to view the attendance and departure records, request a leave, request a salary certificate, and a certificate Experience, issuance of letters to whom it may concern, requesting legal advice on laws, policies and legislation of human resources in the federal government, completion of all stages of the performance management system for federal government employees, and the creation of their individual development plans.

He pointed out that the application provides a package of self-services for federal government employees, including: displaying and updating personal documents, reviewing vacancies in the federal government, facilitating the application process for job seekers, seeing the jobs that have been applied to, and requesting technical support service; To assist federal ministries and agencies in implementing various human resources procedures, searching for and communicating with federal government employees via e-mail, and nominating employees within the federal rewards and incentives system.





