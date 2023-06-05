In response to the allegations made by Forbidden Stories, the government of the State of Mexico categorically denied the existence of an alleged shell company network involving fictitious companies and public contracts for an amount of 5 billion pesos.

Governor Alfredo del Mazo Maza emphatically rejected the claims that dozens of public contracts were awarded to non-existent companies between 2018 and 2022, worth more than 5 billion pesos, which, in addition to mentioning the current governor, involve Alejandra del Moral, candidate to renew the Mexiqeunse executive power.

“Everything outside the law,” says the Edomex Government

Through a statement released on its social networks, the Mexican government completely dismissed the allegations presented in media such as The Guardian, EL PAÍS and Aristegui Noticias, stating that during its administration no acquisitions, leases or services have been carried out outside the law. .

The statement highlights that all the contracts made comply with the pertinent legal provisions, ensuring that the “companies involved meet the established requirements” in current legislation on the acquisition of goods and services, through National Public Bidding procedures.

It highlights that the candidate of the Va por el Estado de México coalition is involved in said network of alleged ghost companies, Alejandra del Moral Vela, who was in charge of the Ministry of Social Development during a part of the period (2018-2022) in which the dubious operation between the government and at least 15 shell companies.

Yes, requests for information were answered: Edomex Government

In the document, it is reported that Yes, requests for information have been answered presented by journalists Nina Lakhani from The Guardian, Lilia Saul Rodriguezfrom the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and Aida Delpuech and brian fitzpatrick from Forbidden Stories. In addition, a face-to-face meeting was held to address the issue.

“In the responses provided by email and during the meetinga detailed explanation was provided of the processes of acquisition, leasing and provision of services carried out by the Government of the State of Mexico, in compliance with applicable federal and state legislation,” the statement stated. However, the journalists never affirm received responses to their requests for information.

The state government assured shared public information on nine cases requested by journalists, in which companies such as Sevacorn, C&A Intelligent SC Institute and Zumby Professional Services. Likewise, they offered to establish a work group to exhaustively verify the available information.

In addition, the Mexican government expressed its regret over the kidnapping of journalist Teresa Montaño Delgado, author of the report, and stated that it was aware that the State Attorney General’s Office had launched an investigation in this regard, which is ongoing.