Government, DRC and Naspi will be downsized: cut on subsidies

The government Melonswith the official appointment yesterday of deputy ministers and undersecretaries, is now complete and can begin to work on the many dossier open. In addition to dear billsthe priority of the new prime minister is to intervene on subsidiesreducing both the number of beneficiaries of the Basic income and both the duration and consistency of the grants Naspi for the unemployed. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo said so explicitly – reads the newspaper Salvini: “Suspending for six months the income to those who can work is obtained beyond a billion to finance Odds 41“. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is much more prudent, who considers the Income” a defeat for those who were able to do their part for Italy. “But at the same time she wants to” maintain and, where possible, increase the necessary Economic support for the subjects actually fragile not in a condition to work ».

Also for the Naspi – continues Repubblica – the idea is to reduce the duration of the unemployment benefit: descend under 50% of the period worked. Percentage that now allows you to receive support – which drops by 3% per month after the sixth month – up to a maximum of two years if you have at least four seniority. So if one has worked for a year, it takes six months. If he worked for six months, he gets Naspi for three. Too many for the Meloni government. 8% of 661 thousand employable who receives the income is over 60. 20.5% are between 50-59 years old. Difficult to use them. They remain 472 thousand people. 42% have already been taken over by the employment centers (the percentage could now have risen): many are in Internship. 73% are away from the world of work over three yearswithout qualifications, with low educational qualifications.

Subscribe to the newsletter

