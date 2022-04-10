Forza Italia ministers in the ranks, ok del Colle and Draghi “fed up”

Budget law in July and political elections in the second half of October. The rumor launched in recent days by Affaritaliani.it takes shape and gets debated in Parliament. The turning point, as we saw plastically yesterday with Silvio Berlusconi’s return to the field at the Forza Italia convention, is the return to the ranks of the Azzurri ministers. “Renato Brunetta, Mariastella Gelmini and Mara Carfagna they understood that it is no longer useful to be draghians and soon they will carry out initiatives under the banner of Forza Italia “, observes to Affaritaliani.it Luigi Bisignanithan on the newspaper The weather he writes about maneuvering in the height of summer and voting in autumn (when the parliamentarians have ensured the right to a pension).

The other key point, explain qualified sources, is the acknowledgment that most likely the war in Ukraine will not end soon and therefore waiting for February-March 2023 to go to the polls does not make much sense. From the parts of the Quirinaleit is observed in Parliament, they know for example that the League could exit the majority at any time (see clash over tax delegation and land registry) thus opening a profound crisis that could not be resolved with a reshuffle and that it would also harm Italy on the financial markets. Better therefore to anticipate the times and go to the vote before winter.

Also because Draghi “got tired of being prime minister and of continually mediating between parties” and – writes Bisignani – negotiates with Joe Biden for the leadership of NATO in 2023. Other hypotheses of international seats for SuperMario are the guide of World Bank or the European Commission at the end of the term of office of Ursula von der Leyen. When the electoral law, with the Politics scenario in the second half of October at 99.99%, the Rosatellum will not be changed and therefore the coalitions will remain.

In the Center-right the classic pattern will be confirmed with a Berlusconi back on the pitch and the usual competition between Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini. Enrico Letta is a strong player in the polls but to win the elections he will have to try to keep the so-called together wide field, difficult operation. In the Democratic Party they give for certain the agreement with Giuseppe Conte (although it will be necessary to see if the 5 Stars will remain united), with what remains of LeU (but not the Italian Left by Nicola Fratoianni) and with a part of the Renzians of Italia Viva. The birth of an autonomous center is unlikely, but not excluded Carlo Calenda (very strong in the polls) will never make agreements with Conte and, instead, could look to the Center-right given the good relations with Forza Italia and with a part of the League (Giancarlo Giorgetti).

