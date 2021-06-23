The Prime Minister Mario Draghi today, Wednesday 23 June, is holding Communications in Parliament ahead of the European Council on 24 and 25 June. The premier will be in the Chamber of Deputies at 9 am, while at 3 pm he will be in the Senate of the Republic. Draghi will also answer questions about the Vatican note on the ddl Zan.

“This is an important question. Tomorrow I will be in Parliament all day, they will certainly ask me, and I will answer in a more structured way than I could do today “, the premier said yesterday in a joint press conference with the president of the European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen, answering a question about the homophobia bill. Draghi’s speech live below:

The European Council

Prime Minister Mario Draghi will be in Brussels for the European Council on 24 and 25 June together with the other 26 EU heads of state and government. The summit has the agenda fight against the pandemic, the economic recovery and some international issues, but could focus specifically on migrations. Just in view of the summit, the premier met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last Monday, with whom he spoke about issue of the management of migratory flows and the renewal of the agreement with Turkey.

The European Council will take stock of the epidemiological and vaccinal situation and coordination efforts will continue – we read in official site – in response to the pandemic. “In this context, leaders will address any remaining obstacles in relation to the right to free movement across the EU.” Furthermore, in line with the declaration of the members of the European Council of February 2021, the Commission is expected to present a report on lessons learned so far from the pandemic. Leaders will finally review the progress of the implementation of Next Generation Eu (yesterday the official green light for the Italian plan, with the visit to Rome of President von der Leyen). The European Council will also resume discussions on relations with Turkey and Russia.

