The premier Mario Draghi went to the Quirinale to update the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella on issues related to military spending and on positions within the majority regarding these decisions. According to what is learned, the President of the Council did not like at all the statements of Giuseppe Conteleader of the M5Swho today, after meeting with the same premier a Palazzo Chigihe said that increasing military spending is not a priority.

The commitments undertaken with the Born, in such a delicate moment at the gates of Europe. If this were to happen, the pact that holds the place would be broken majority. This is what the premier would have said Mario Draghi to the president M5s Giuseppe Conte on the topic of increasing military spending.

The plans agreed in 2014, and followed by the various governments that have succeeded each other, provide – the premier would have recalled Dragons to the president M5s Count – by 2024 a continuous progressive increase in investments. The defense budget in 2018 was substantially the same as in 2008. In 2018 there were around 21 billion, in 2021 24.6 billion (an increase of 17 percent). These are data from the Ministry of Defense in the governments chaired by the president M5s Conte. Between 2021 and 2022, the defense budget rose to 26 billion, an increase of 5.6 percent. Draghi went to the Head of State for an update on the subject of military investments.

The budget of the Defence in 2018 it was substantially the same as 2008. In 2018 there were about 21 billion, in 2021 24.6 billion (an increase of 17 percent): these are the figures from the Ministry of Defense in the Conte governments. They underline it sources of Palazzo Chigi. Between 2021 and 2022, the defense budget rises to 26 billion: an increase of 5.6 per cent.

The secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta follows these moments with concern. Thus sources of the Nazarene, according to Ansa reports, respond, when asked, to the question of what the dem leader thinks of the clash between Prime Minister Draghi and the M5s leader Conte







“I do not question the agreements with the Born“. Thus the president M5s, Giuseppe Conteat the end of the meeting with the premier Mario Draghi to Palazzo Chigi. “The increase in military spending is now sudden”, says Conte, “the priorities of the Italians are other”.

Count, military expenses? Not in Def but problem must be addressed – “In the Def reasonably there will not be something like this written, but this does not mean that it is a perspective that we must face. The problem can be postponed but we must face it from a political point of view”. Thus the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, after meeting with the premier, Mario Draghi, at Palazzo Chigi, replied to those who asked him if the increase in military spending will be included in the Def.

Ukraine: Conte, talked to Draghi, different assessments on odg – “There was an odg in the Senate committee that evoked this commitment. M5s asked to vote on it” but it was not done. “Now the work of the commission has been updated. We have discussed this (with Prime Minister Draghi, ed.). We have different assessments”. The president of the 5 stars Giuseppe Conte said at the end of the meeting with Mario Draghi, adding that “I do not question the agreement nor that the government does it with NATO”.

Ukraine: Conte, develop common European defense, but it takes months – It is necessary “to develop the pillar of the common European defense. But it must be done in a meditated and considered framework” possibly after having developed “a common European policy. It is clear that it is a very demanding prospect” whose path “can only to be completed within a few months. But the 5-star Movement is there: the common European defense is also an instrument for rationalizing military spending and the waste of resources “. This was stated by the president of the M5s at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Conte, to convince riotous countries on energy strategy – “I understand that we still have to wait on the situation of the common energy strategy. There is a postponement to May, I expressed concern. We must be courageous, we must persuade the most rebellious, recalcitrant countries to accept a common storage plan “. Thus the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, after meeting with the premier, Mario Draghi, at Palazzo Chigi.

Conte, to Draghi brought concern 5s and the Italians – “I brought to Draghi the concern of the M5s and of all Italians. I asked the premier to work for more resources for Italian health. We discussed the expensive bills, which have even tripled, the increase in the price of food. priority over the increase in military “expenditure.” This was stated by the president of the 5 stars, Giuseppe Conte, at the end of the meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi. “We are left and we will update,” he then added.