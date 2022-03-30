Military expenses, risk of splitting into the 5 Stars. Di Maio and Patuanelli are with Draghi

Mario Draghi and Sergio Mattarella go straight. Without ifs and buts, the commitment made by Italy with NATO allies, the United States in the lead, to increase military spending to 2% must be honored. The issue, however, raises the temperature within the majority. So much so that yesterday evening the premier went up to Quirinale to update the head of state, from whom he obtained the support to move forward on the drawn line. The problem, as known, are the 5 stars. Giuseppe Conte he certainly used softer tones after having collected his reconfirmation as leader of the Movement with 94%, but yesterday’s meeting at Palazzo Chigi with Draghi went badly.

The insistence of the former prime minister in affirming that “the priorities are other”, with the intention of moving forward in time the increase in defense spending, are no longer at all nor at Dragons nor a Mattarella. “Thus the majority agreement is broken”, they made it known in no uncertain terms from Palazzo Chigi. The Ukraine decree, despite the anger of the 5 Stars for the Brothers of Italy agenda welcomed by the government and not put to a vote, it will pass without problems, probably with confidence. The real knot and key passage for the future of the executive will be the Defin which the government could write in black and white the increase in military spending to 2% of GDP, even if Conte asked that everything be postponed.

The document of economics and finance, initially foreseen in the Council of Ministers for tomorrow, will arrive on the table of Palazzo Chigi on 5 or 6 April after setting up the Mef and accounting. There are still a few days, therefore, to look for a tiring negotiation. From the Nazarene Enrico Letta filtered “strong concern” for the position of the M5S, defined by qualified Dem sources as “ideological and election campaign”. There is little doubt on one point. Although in the Pd they believe that in the end, somehow, a square will be found, the eventual exit of the pentastellati from the majority would mark the end of the Draghi executive and the legislature, with political elections probably in June.

In the first place, a national unity government would be impractical without the first political force in Parliament and, above all, the Pd – as Dem sources explain – “would not accept to remain in a government in which Lega and Forza Italia would clearly become the majority in the majority”. Even though the numbers would allow Draghi on the card to move forward, give away to the M5S 10-11 months of “easy opposition” does not suit anyone. Nor a Read nor a Matteo Salviniwhich already has its problems with Giorgia Meloni To the right. Finally, there is also to take into account the pro-government position in particular of two former grillini ministers: Luigi Di Maio and Stefano Patuanelli.

Holders of Foreign and Agricultural Policies, who do not share the position of With you and of the M5S base on military spending, could oppose the farewell to the executive with a sensational fracture. But there is also to consider Beppe Grillo, true and perhaps only leader of the Movement. And the founder is certainly not with Draghi since, just for one example, on January 29, 2014 he denounced: “Military expenses will become investments, it is a scam”.

