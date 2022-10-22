The oath of Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female premier, dominates the front pages of online foreign newspapers. Starting with the British whose third premier woman in history, Liz Truss, resigned a couple of days ago. ” Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far right, was sworn in as prime minister of Italy ”, headlines, for example, the Guardian, recalling that “she is the first female prime minister of Italy” and that she heads “a solid majority”. There Bbc he recounts ” the rise to power of the new Italian prime minister ” who has been ” politically active since he was a teenager ”. An ascent that the broadcaster defines as ” lightning fast ” and ” partly by luck ”. The issuer Sky News spoke of Giorgia Meloni’s oath as the birth of the ” first far-right government of Italy since the Second World War ”.

In France, Le Figaro headlines on the oath of Giorgia Meloni and her ministers ” who since 1946 have formed the most right-wing and Eurosceptic government in Italy ”. France 24 instead chooses to hold the “EU leaders who congratulate Meloni, the new Italian premier”. The center-left newspaper Le Monde writes that ” far-right leader Giorgia Meloni presents a government aimed at reassuring Italy’s partners ”. And he underlines that “the appointment of expert and pro-European personalities in key roles marks a form of continuity, while the priority of the new government is the economic situation”. Further to the left, Liberation headline with ” Postfascism: Giorgia Meloni’s government swears in front of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella ”.

In Germany the Suddeutsche Zeitung dedicates the opening of his online edition to Giorgia Meloni’s oath and asks: ” How much is he really fascist? ”. She then reflects on the fact that ” the new Italian premier is currently relatively moderate despite her ties to neo-fascist ideas. What can be expected of her? ” There Die Welt instead headlines ” the postfascist Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as the first woman to head a government in Italy ” and states that ” the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini must be satisfied with the Ministry of Infrastructure ”. She chooses another cut there instead Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitungwhich headlines the fact that “Meloni’s government is dominated by men” and underlines how the formation of the new executive was “faster than usual compared to the times in Italy”.

In Spain El Paìs headlines on Meloni’s oath and stresses that she ” became the first woman to preside over the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic ”. The Spanish newspaper also underlines the rise of ” Fratelli d’Italia, which five years ago had only 4 percent of the votes and was content with an extra role in the coalition ”. El Mundo, on the other hand, he speaks of Meloni ” from street post-fascism to the Italian government ” and cites mistakes made during the announcement of the list of ministers. The newspaper then says that ” the first act in which Meloni participated in a personal capacity after taking the leadership of the government was the funeral of a young Roman invested on Wednesday evening ”, Francesco Valdiserri.