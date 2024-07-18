The Ministries of Finance and Entrepreneurship added another R$1 billion in subsidies for loans via Pronampe

The Federal Government has doubled the amount allocated to subsidized loans for small businesses in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods in May. Initially, the initiative allocated R$1 billion in subsidies for loans via Pronampe (National Program to Support Micro and Small Businesses). With the provisional measure no. 1,245 published this Thursday (18.Jul.2024), will be R$ 2 billion. Here is the full (PDF – 177 kB).

According to the Ministry of Entrepreneurship40% of the loan amount will be paid off by the government. The measure, which is also signed by the Ministry of Financevalid for micro and small companies.

In practice, the entrepreneur could borrow, for example, R$100,000 and when leaving the bank he will owe R$60,000 as principal, since the remaining R$40,000 will be paid by the government.

Entrepreneurs will have 24 months to start paying back the loans. The credit can be divided into up to 60 installments.

The loan limit will be up to 60% of the previous year’s gross revenue. The Ministry of Entrepreneurship also suspended for 12 months the collection for entrepreneurs from Rio Grande do Sul who have open Pronampe operations.

Federal government data shows that 23,000 companies in Rio Grande do Sul have already taken out loans via Pronampe Emergencial. The total amount of funds financed to date was R$2.3 billion.

The measure is part of the credit package announced by the federal government for companies in Rio Grande do Sul, which made available a contribution of R$4.5 billion in resources in the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund) for granting credit to micro and small businesses in Rio Grande do Sul. The money will be divided into two parts.

The ordinance published on May 17 defines:

R$2.25 billion to guarantee loans taken out by micro-enterprises, whose annual turnover ceiling is R$360 thousand;

R$2.25 billion to guarantee loans taken out by small businesses, whose annual turnover ceiling is R$4.8 million.

To apply for credit, entrepreneurs must: