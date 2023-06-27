Estadão Contenti

06/27/2023

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Tuesday, the 27th, during the launch of the 2023/24 Crop Plan, that the proximity of agribusiness to former President Jair Bolsonaro was not an impediment to the preparation of the plan, because the government “does not think ideologically” when creating public policies or establishing relationships with other countries. The president promised to launch, each year, a Crop Plan better than the one of the previous year.

In another nod to agriculture, Lula said that the Minister of Agriculture was a good surprise from the government, which is not a “club of friends” given the diversity of parties and ideas present in the team. “There is one thing that unifies the government, it is proving that the country can be the size we want”, he highlighted.

Lula also declared that the government is going to create a line of financing for those who want to plant trees to manufacture furniture, in order to reduce deforestation, and again defended that Brazil needs to become self-sufficient in nitrogenous fertilizers.

Venezuela

Despite criticism of his proximity to Nicolás Maduro, Lula said that Venezuela’s problems are Venezuela’s and that Brazil’s former surplus with the neighboring country needs to be resumed. “I don’t want to get involved in the war in Ukraine, I want to end hunger in that country”, shot Lula, who reiterated that he was working with other presidents to “achieve peace”. “Brazil does not have the aptitude for authoritarianism, for having a dictatorship again”, he added.























