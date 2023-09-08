According to the minister, Planalto wants to value the “collective negotiation process between work and capital”

the minister Luiz Marinho (Trabalho e Emprego) said that there is no debate proposed by the government or by unions for the return of the union tax. In an article published on Thursday (September 7, 2023) in Folha de S. Paulohe declared that the management of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) seeks to strengthen trade union organizations from the “valuing the process of collective bargaining between work and capital”.

In his article, Marinho questioned: “The Who cares about strengthened workers’ unions?”. And he replied:To the defenders of democracy and a greater balance in society’s daily game of forces”. For the minister,there is no doubt that the trade union movement” complies “a key role” in this process.

“And this is exactly what we are seeking to build with the appreciation of the collective bargaining process between work and capital”, he wrote, adding that it was important “revisit the changes in labor legislation” from 2017.

“It is not a matter of revoking what was approved at that time. No ‘pen’. It is just a matter of indicating adjustments that are necessary to reduce the imbalance in the negotiations”, declared Marino. According to him, the “path” is being built from “a wide debate” between workers and entrepreneurs.

About what he calledforms of financing for trade unions”, the minister said that it is necessary to clarify that the government and unions are not proposing a debate for the return of union tax. “I was a union leader for many years and my position on this issue was always very clear, as well as that of the union centrals”, he stated.

According to Marinho, what is being discussed is “a form of financing for entities absolutely linked to the negotiation process, strengthening representative unions with broad coverage and legal security”. This form of negotiation, according to him, fights “those entities that exist only to collect union dues”.

The minister pointed out that the government is not imposing the payment of the fee or the percentage to be paid. “Nothing imposed; all negotiated and approved by the interested parties in the assembly of their categories“, he said. “Therefore, the return of the union tax is not under discussion. It is a false debate, which only interests those who work to weaken trade unions and, consequently, the democratic process”, he completed.

O stf (Federal Court of Justice) formed majorityon September 1st, in favor of charging assistential contribution of non-union workers, a euphemism for the union tax. The judgment says that any union (possibly all) will be able to call an assembly each year and, with any number of workers presentdetermine that there will be a charge – both for unionized how much for non-union. Then, the decision will be sent to the companies in the sector, which will deduct the amount (for example, 1 day’s salary) and pass it on to the union. This charge will be compulsory. In order not to pay, each worker will have to actively express himself and say that he is not interested in making the “assistance contribution”.

Defenders of compulsory collection of union dues say it is wrong to call this rate “union tax”, since each worker may, if he so wishes, reject the payment. The problem is that each worker will have to remember annually to make this statement expressly before being charged.

The billing modality reverses the burden of the operation. Refers to the system that was in force for some years in Brazil for credit cards. Banks and operators in general sent cards to people’s homes, saying that there would be an annuity charge for using the product after a defined period (1 month, for example). A lot of people didn’t realize it and thought it was free. He would start using it and then be surprised by the money deducted from his account. Justice was eventually triggered and today it is prohibited to send unsolicited credit cards. In other words, only those willing to pay for the product manifest themselves – and not the other way around, when the consumer was often wronged.

Now, with the compulsory assistance contribution, a similar situation occurs: the worker will have to realize that he will be charged and, in advance, ask not to pay.