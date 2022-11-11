Government, Dl Aid: green light for drilling more than 9 miles from the coast

The government Melons launched the Aid Decree ter, in favor of families And businesses in trouble for the dear energy. This is a first aid funded with the “treasure” from 9.1 billion left at the cash desk by the previous executive to guide Dragons. In the decree there are measures to mitigate the dear energysearch for new deposits of hydrocarbons in the sea, reduction of superbonus construction from 110% to 90% with a series of posts. And then raising to 5 thousand euros the limit on the use of cashrenewal until 31 December of the cut of the excise duty on fuel and company bonuses with tax exemptions up to 3 thousand euros. After the OK to Nadef last week, Giorgia Meloni’s government proposes an initial economic support intervention, pending approval by the end of the year of the financial maneuver.

The businesses may ask suppliers to pay in installments, for a maximum of 36 monthly installmentsof the amounts due relating to the energy component of electricity And gas natural for consumption made from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023 and invoiced by 30 September 2023. Sace may grant a 90% guarantee of the indemnities generated by the exposures relating to the receivables claimed by the suppliers. Among the measures intended to generate debate is the amendment of the superbonus building 110%, with the 90% reduction and the insertion of a series of poles to be able to use them. The Dl Aid quater also provides for the ok to search for new hydrocarbon deposits in the sea, provided that they are over 9 miles from the coast of the affected area and that there are no subsidence phenomena (landslide, ed) in the area.

