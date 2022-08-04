The federal government dismissed Pedro Paulo Dias Mesquita as secretary of Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation at the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). The waiver is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday.

According to the document, Pedro Mesquita left the post “on request”.

The diary does not mention the name of the substitute.

The post Government Exonerates Mining Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

