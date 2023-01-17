The federal government promoted a wide change in the staff of the Ministry of the Environment and dismissed the superintendents of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Resources) in most states.

The change was disclosed in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union last Friday (13.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the concierge (91 KB).

In all, 21 of the agency’s 26 regional superintendents were dismissed. Only the states of Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraíba, Ceará and Acre did not carry out the exchange.

Ibama’s head of social communication, Hugo Mendes de Souza, was also removed from his position in the same ordinance along with other officials from the ministry and other bodies.

The government also chose to dismiss the general coordinator for the Management and Monitoring of the Use of Flora from the Institute’s Board of Sustainable Use of Biodiversity and Forests. The government has not formalized new appointments to the body.

On Saturday (14.jan), the folder announced that the federal deputy Rodrigo Augustine (PSB-SP) will be the new president of Ibama.

Coordinator of the Environmentalist Parliamentary Front in the National Congress, Agostinho has technical training and political activity in the area. Biologist, lawyer and environmentalist, he has a master’s degree in Science and Technology with an emphasis on conservation biology and specialization and postgraduate courses.

The congressman was also a member of Conama (National Council for the Environment) for more than 10 years and is a member of the IUCN (World Commission on Environmental Law of the International Union for Conservation of Nature). He was also mayor of Bauru (SP).