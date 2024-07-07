Minister of Entrepreneurship says the program could facilitate access to credit for new entrepreneurs

The Minister of Entrepreneurship, Marcio France (PSB), stated that the government is discussing the possibility of creating a Desenrola to pay off public debts. According to him, the program could facilitate access to credit for new entrepreneurs.

In an interview with CNNFrança said that Brazil has at least R$500 billion in protested debts. The scenario prevents the creation of new companies in the country. The new Desenrola would allow direct negotiation between protest offices and the federal government.

The minister did not give details of the discussion, but stated that the possible program has one objective: to help people gain access to new credit.

“If you pay 10% upfront, there will be a lot of people who will unwind. If we unwind the person with the government, it will facilitate new credit.”he said.

If approved, it will be the 3rd Desenrola developed by the government. Previously, programs for individuals and companies were created and are in force.

Billing for MEI

The Minister of Entrepreneurship criticized the ceiling for MEI (Individual Microentrepreneurs), currently R$81,000 per year, and the tax differences for those who exceed this amount. According to him, the rates above the ceiling “scare the market” and create a movement to avoid paying taxes.

“These tricks are no good for anyone”he said.

He also stated that for companies in the Simples Nacional, the ideal would be to deduct charges and expenses with employees from the limit. “If I could get that number out of the Simples limit, I would be increasing the ceiling without changing the number”he said.